Power Mech Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Swaraj Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2021.

Power Mech Projects Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 841.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 94699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26212 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 4.38% to Rs 85.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 4.31% to Rs 1426.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd pared 3.97% to Rs 717.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71040 shares in the past one month.

Swaraj Engines Ltd plummeted 3.84% to Rs 1781.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3566 shares in the past one month.

