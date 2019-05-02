Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 6.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 2128.19 crore

Net profit of declined 6.50% to Rs 370.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 396.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 2128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2032.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.49% to Rs 1442.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1354.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 8533.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7748.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

