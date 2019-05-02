Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 6.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 2128.19 croreNet profit of Dabur India declined 6.50% to Rs 370.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 396.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 2128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2032.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.49% to Rs 1442.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1354.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 8533.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7748.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2128.192032.91 5 8533.057748.34 10 OPM %21.4823.86 -20.3920.87 - PBDT510.83545.00 -6 1977.111869.81 6 PBT464.61502.41 -8 1800.211707.63 5 NP370.43396.20 -7 1442.331354.39 6
