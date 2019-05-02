Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 23.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
EPC Industrie standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Shriram EPC consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the September 2018 quarter
Shriram EPC standalone net profit rises 703.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Jain Irrigation Q2 net profit up 49.47 pc
Raunaq EPC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 74.01 croreNet profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 23.20% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 74.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.58% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 260.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales74.0176.29 -3 260.11204.67 27 OPM %11.7411.48 -7.825.97 - PBDT8.958.97 0 20.0113.51 48 PBT8.178.17 0 16.9410.37 63 NP5.474.44 23 11.444.94 132
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU