Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 23.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 74.01 crore

Net profit of Mahindra rose 23.20% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 74.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.58% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 260.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

