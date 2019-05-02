Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 45.31% to Rs 17.83 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.31% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.68% to Rs 73.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.8312.2773.2149.247.6311.496.798.270.520.562.321.960.310.201.521.120.270.071.160.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)