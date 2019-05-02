Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.31% to Rs 17.83 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.31% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.68% to Rs 73.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.8312.27 45 73.2149.24 49 OPM %7.6311.49 -6.798.27 - PBDT0.520.56 -7 2.321.96 18 PBT0.310.20 55 1.521.12 36 NP0.270.07 286 1.160.75 55
