Dai-Ichi Karkaria soars after turnaround Q2 numbers

Dai-Ichi Karkaria hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 368 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.28 crore Q2 September 2022 as against a net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Net sales surged 110.87% to Rs 54.32 crore Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Pre-tax profit (before exceptional items) stood at Rs 4.79 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 6.31 crore in Q2 FY22. During the quarter, the company earned an exceptional profit of Rs 7.42 crore on sale of Pune land.

During the quarter, total expense jumped 56.74% to Rs 48.98 crore. Cost of raw material consumed climbed 111.29% to Rs 34.61 crore.

Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 9.89 crore in the half year ended 30 September 2022, compared with Rs -3.10 crore in the half year ended 30 September 2021.

Dai-ichi Karkaria develops and manufactures high-performance specialty chemicals for various applications.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:17 IST

