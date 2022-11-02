Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 211.79 points or 0.87% at 24520.89 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.73%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 3.63%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.32%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.06%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.57%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 2.55%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.21%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 2.17%), and RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 1.72%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 1.66%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.59%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.49 or 0.04% at 61094.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.15 points or 0.02% at 18141.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.16 points or 0.56% at 29054.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.89 points or 0.4% at 9086.37.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1008 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)