Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 36.06 points or 0.65% at 5542.49 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 6.87%), India Glycols Ltd (up 5.32%),India Cements Ltd (up 4.4%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 3.86%),Shiva Cement Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Fine Organic Industries Ltd (up 2.79%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 2.7%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.69%), Orient Cement Ltd (up 2.69%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 2.5%).

On the other hand, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (down 5.63%), Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (down 4.21%), and Sahyadri Industries Ltd (down 3.12%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.49 or 0.04% at 61094.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.15 points or 0.02% at 18141.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.16 points or 0.56% at 29054.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.89 points or 0.4% at 9086.37.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1008 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

