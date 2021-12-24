Data Patterns (India) make a strong market debut

-
ALSO READ
Data Patterns (India) IPO subscribed 3.30 times
Data Patterns (India) IPO ends with robust subscription
Titagarh Wagons flags off first train for Pune Metro
Steel Strips Wheels rises after promoters reduce pledged shares
Mahindra defence to manufacture integrated ASW defence suite for Indian Navy
-
Shares of Data Patterns (India) were currently trading at Rs 808, at a premium of 38.12% as compared to the issue price of Rs 585 per share.
The scrip was listed at Rs 864, representing a premium of 47.69% to the issue price. So far, the scrip has hit a high of 864 and a low of 781. Over 4.75 lakh shares of the company had changed hands in the counter till now.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) received bids for 84,89,85,725 shares as against 70,97,285 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 119.62 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 14 December 2021 and it closed on 16 December 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 555-585 per share.
Data Patterns (India) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It offers products catering to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms such as space, air, land and sea. The major products or product groups of the company comprises of radars, underwater electronics /communications /other systems, electronic warfare suite, BrahMos programme, avionics, small satellites, ATE for defence and aerospace systems and Commercial off the shelf (COTS).
The company reported a net profit of Rs 23.21 crore and sales of Rs 96.45 crore for the six months ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU