Mindteck (India) spurts on project win from analytical instrument client

Mindteck (India) rallied 3.61% to Rs 165.25 on securing a project on the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software, from a mass spectrometry solutions firm.

Jacob Pillay, the senior vice president (VP) of sales (in US and Europe), stated, "We are pleased to have an opportunity to help laboratories achieve more efficient performance through the enhancement of our client's mass spectrometry software suite."

Anand Balakrishnan, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Mindteck (India), said, "This client is one of the seven analytical instrument industry leaders that we have had the pleasure to work with over the years. It is exciting to witness their continual success in the advancement of life science instrumentation."

MindTeck (India)'s consolidated net profit jumped 90.1% to Rs 4.41 crore on a 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 75.97 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

MindTeck (India) incorporated in 1991, is engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India.

