Datamatics recognized as Leader in Global Outsourcing Service Providers

Datamatics Global Services has been recognized as a 'Leader' in The Best of the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors (WBOA) by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined through a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)