Ruchira Papers allots 28.80 lakh convertible warrants

-
ALSO READ
Narbada Gems and Jewellery outcome of board meeting
India, A Prominent Player in the APAC Gene Editing Market
TCI Industries allots preference shares to Promoter
Vedanta promotor hikes open offer price to Rs 235 per share
Triveni Engineering and Industries acquires United Shipper & Dredgers
-
To promoters/ promoter group entitiesRuchira Papers has allotted 28.80 lakh convertible warrants at a price of Rs 62 per warrant to promoters/ promoter group entities, entitling them for the subscription of equivalent number of equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each (at a premium of Rs. 52 per share) as per the relevant provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU