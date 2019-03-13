JUST IN
Punj Lloyd gets favourable arbitration award for Heera Redevelopment Project
Sun Pharma hikes stake in PJSC Biosintez, Russia

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has increased its shareholding in PJSC Biosintez, Russia, by way of purchase of 33958 shares (30221 ordinary shares and 3737 preferred shares) equivalent to 11.86% of PJSC Biosintez under Mandatory Tender Offer.

Post completion of this purchase of shares, the total holding of wholly owned subsidiary company was increased from 85.10% to 96.96% in PJSC Biosintez.

