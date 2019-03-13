Sun Pharma hikes stake in PJSC Biosintez, Russia

announced that its wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has increased its shareholding in PJSC Biosintez, Russia, by way of purchase of 33958 shares (30221 ordinary shares and 3737 preferred shares) equivalent to 11.86% of under Mandatory Tender Offer.

Post completion of this purchase of shares, the total holding of wholly owned subsidiary company was increased from 85.10% to 96.96% in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)