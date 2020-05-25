Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp forays into hand sanitizer segment

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp has made a foray into hand sanitizer segment.

The Company has launched IPA based hand sanitizers under the brand name 'CORORID', which conforms to WHO's recommended formulation. In order to prioritise domestic requirements over exports and also to ensure availability of high quality hygiene products to the end consumer, DFPCL is gradually shifting its focus from a key raw material supplier of IPA for hand sanitizers market to the final hand sanitizer product producer.

