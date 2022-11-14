Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 122.63% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 122.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.63% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.051.372.3046.720.220.410.200.380.200.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)