Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 122.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.63% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.051.37 123 OPM %2.3046.72 -PBDT0.220.41 -46 PBT0.200.38 -47 NP0.200.09 122

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:42 IST

