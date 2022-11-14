JUST IN
Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.16% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net Loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.16% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.1311.32 60 OPM %-1.99-13.16 -PBDT-0.29-1.10 74 PBT-1.41-2.28 38 NP-1.39-2.02 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:22 IST

