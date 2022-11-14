Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 60.16% to Rs 18.13 croreNet Loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.16% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.1311.32 60 OPM %-1.99-13.16 -PBDT-0.29-1.10 74 PBT-1.41-2.28 38 NP-1.39-2.02 31
