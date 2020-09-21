Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2020.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd spiked 17.61% to Rs 33.4 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2010 shares in the past one month.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd soared 16.28% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3715 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd surged 15.30% to Rs 678.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3549 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd added 14.11% to Rs 436.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10458 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd gained 11.40% to Rs 395.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6238 shares in the past one month.

