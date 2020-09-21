KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Essel Propack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2020.

KPIT Technologies Ltd soared 5.75% to Rs 114 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd spiked 4.45% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd surged 4.44% to Rs 240.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76361 shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gained 4.07% to Rs 3110. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13732 shares in the past one month.

Essel Propack Ltd rose 3.83% to Rs 261.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

