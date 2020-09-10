Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd, Allsec Technologies Ltd and Darshan Orna Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2020.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd tumbled 8.28% to Rs 31 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2201 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd crashed 7.38% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3357 shares in the past one month.

Sicagen India Ltd lost 6.28% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3489 shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd slipped 5.30% to Rs 250. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1281 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 9.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9422 shares in the past one month.

