Dhampur Sugar Mills receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From CARE Ratings and India Ratings and Research

Dhampur Sugar Mills has received revision in credit ratings as under:

CARE ratings has affirmed its rating with change in outlook for Long Term Credit Facilities from banks and Fixed Deposits as CARE A (CWD) (Single A) (Under Credit watch with Developing Implications)."

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed its rating with change in outlook as IND A+/RWE (Rating Watch Evolving) for Term loan and IND A+/RWE/IND A1+/RWE for Fund-based working capital limits.

