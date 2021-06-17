IndusInd Bank launches a digital lending platform - IndusEasy Credit

IndusInd Bank announced the launch of 'IndusEasy Credit', a comprehensive digital lending platform that enables customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes. With this, both existing as well as non-IndusInd Bank customer can instantly avail personal loans or credit cards on a single platform in a completely paperless and digital manner.
A first of its kind proposition, 'IndusEasyCredit' offers a fully digital end to end process that leverages the power of India's public digital infrastructure - 'Indiastack' to offer personal loans and credit cards in a paperless, presence less and cashless manner. The stack leverages more than 35 interfaces to digitally verify KYC and employment information as well as analyse bank statements.
It then leverages advanced analytics and machine learning based models to assess eligibility in real time. Post this, the customer can conduct Video KYC and get the loan disbursed into his or her account after executing the agreement digitally; without having to visit a branch or do any lengthy documentation. The stack will also be leveraged by various partners of the Bank.
