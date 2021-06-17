LTI recognized as Global Innovation Partner of the Year

By Snowflake

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been recognized as the Global Innovation Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. LTI received this prestigious recognition during Snowflake Virtual Partner Summit held on 16 June 2021.

The award represents a key milestone for the strategic partnership between LTI and Snowflake and will strengthen collaboration between the companies to empower enterprises with innovative solutions and services.

With its automation-first approach, LTI's unique Canvas PolarSled platform provides speed, performance, and risk reduction to Snowflake customers. The platform offers:

- Technology strategy and consulting to help define Snowflake migration and data strategy.

- Automation-led implementation toolkit powered by ML-based tools.

- Governance toolkit to help sustain and optimize Snowflake cloud data platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)