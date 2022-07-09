Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1400 cr water supply project in Madhya Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-l bidder for the tender floated by the Madhya Pradesh JalNigam Maryadit, Bhopal.

The Rs 1400 crore project entails the engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial Run and operation & maintenance of various components of Gandhisagar-2 Multi-Village Scheme, Districts Mandsaur and Neemuch in Single Package on Turn-Key Job Basis including Trial Run and Operation & Maintenance of the Entire Water Supply Scheme for 10 Years in the state of Madhya Pradesh"

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)