GMR JV takes operational charge of Medan Airport in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
SC Soft bags 5-year deals from multiple transit agencies in California
GMR Power and Urban Infra hits the roof on acquiring GMR Green Energy
GMR Hyderabad gets extension in terms of concession agreement for operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
GMR Power and Urban Infra starts trading in bourses
L&T Construction bags project from National High Speed Rail Corporation
-
With this, the GMR Group has expanded its international footprint. It is the only Indian airport operator with a significant presence in South-East Asia and Europe. At present, GMR is operating the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in the Philippines and recently finished the construction of Clark Airport, Philippines.
Medan airport would be the second operating asset in the company's portfolio in South-East Asia. The Group is also coming up with a Greenfield airport at Crete in Greece (Europe).
GMR Airports had bid for the development and operation of Medan Airport. The international selection process was conducted by PT Angkasa Pura II to select a strategic partner for Medan Airport. APII is a state-owned enterprise handling 20 airports in Indonesia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU