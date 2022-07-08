GMR JV takes operational charge of Medan Airport in Indonesia

Angkasa Pura Aviasi (APA), the Joint Venture Company of GMR Airports (Subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure) and Indonesia's state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II (AP2), announced that it has assumed the operational charge of the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia (Medan Airport).

With this, the GMR Group has expanded its international footprint. It is the only Indian airport operator with a significant presence in South-East Asia and Europe. At present, GMR is operating the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in the Philippines and recently finished the construction of Clark Airport, Philippines.

Medan airport would be the second operating asset in the company's portfolio in South-East Asia. The Group is also coming up with a Greenfield airport at Crete in Greece (Europe).

GMR Airports had bid for the development and operation of Medan Airport. The international selection process was conducted by PT Angkasa Pura II to select a strategic partner for Medan Airport. APII is a state-owned enterprise handling 20 airports in Indonesia.

