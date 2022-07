Equitas Small Finance Bank opens its first branch in Trivandrum

Equitas Small Finance Bank has expanded its branches and business into Kerala. It has opened its first branch in Trivandrum today.

Equitas will offer its total product range such as all types of savings, investments, lockers, NRI Banking and loans. It will cater to all types of customers from Retail to Institutional accounts. The Bank has planned to expand to four more districts - Palakkad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur - to strengthen its presence across Kerala in the coming days.

