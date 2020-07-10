Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for NHAI project in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 861 cr road project in Chhattisgarh
Dilip Buildcon wins bid for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
Dilip Buildcon bags road project in Chhattisgarh from NHAI
Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Maharashtra
-
Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Gujarat.
The company bid project cost of Rs 882. The project entails the four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya section of NH151A in the state of Gujarat on HAM basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU