Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for NHAI project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Gujarat.

The company bid project cost of Rs 882. The project entails the four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya section of NH151A in the state of Gujarat on HAM basis.

