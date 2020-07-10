JUST IN
Tata Motors announces group wholesales figures for Q1 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 91,594 nos., lower by 64%, as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 nos., lower by 89%, over Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 nos., lower by 49% as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 16,513 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

