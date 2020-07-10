Tata Motors announces group wholesales figures for Q1 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 91,594 nos., lower by 64%, as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 nos., lower by 89%, over Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 nos., lower by 49% as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 16,513 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)