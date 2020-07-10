Board of Canara Bank approves raising capital

At meeting held on 10 July 2020 r

The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has decided to raise equity share capital amounting to Rs 5000 crore (including premium) by way of qualified institutional placements (QIP)/ rights issue/ ESPS/private placement/ preferential allotment/any other approved means during the financial year (FY) 2020-21 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

The Board also approved to raise capital through additional tier I Basel III compliant bonds to the extent of Rs 3000 crore during the FY 2020-21 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)