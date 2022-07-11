Dilip Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1400-cr project

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon receives revision in credit ratings
Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project in Jharkhand
Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project in state of Karnataka
Dilip Buildcon completes two national highway projects in Karnataka
Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for NHAI road project in Telangana
-
Dilip Buildcon rose 2.92% to Rs 207.65 after the company said it was declared as the lowest bidder forThe tender was floated by the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (M.P.). The project entails engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation & maintenance of various components of Gandhisagar-2 multi-village scheme, districts Mandsaur and Neemuch in single package on 'turn-key job basis' including trial run and operation & maintenance of the entire water supply scheme for 10 years in the state of Madhya Pradesh"
The awarded bid project cost for the project is Rs 1400 crore. The estimated completion period is 28 months.
Separately, Dilip Buildcon said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bangarupalem Gudipala Highways received the financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India for a road project. The project entails construction of 4 lane Bangalore-Chennai Expressway from Km 127.000 [Bangarupalem) to Km 156.000 (Gudipala) Section in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase III Package III).
The project cost is Rs 1,060 crore. The project is to be completed in 24 months. The period of operations is 15 years from commercial operations date.
Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 123.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 15% YoY to Rs 2,663.70 crore in Q4 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU