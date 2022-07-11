Bandhan Bank records 20% YoY growth in loans and deposits in Q1 FY23

As compared with the Jan-March 2022 quarter, however, the bank's total loan book and total deposits have declined by 3%.

Bandhan Bank's loans & advances increased by 20% YoY to Rs 96,649 crore as on 30 June 2022.

The bank had disbursed loans aggregating to Rs 80,357 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2021.

Total deposits with the bank as on 30 June 2022 amounted to Rs 93,057 crore, which is higher by 20% as compared with Rs 77,336 crore as on 30 June 2021.

Bulk deposits as on 30 June 2022 aggregated to Rs 19,278 crore, up 44% YoY but down 12% QoQ.

Retail to total deposits ratio as on 30 June 2022 was 79% as against 83% as on 30 June 2021 and 77% as on 31 March 2022.

CASA Ratioas stood at 43.2% on 30 June 2022 as against 42.9% as on 30 June 2021 and 41.6% as on 31 March 2022.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 31 March 2022 stood at 5,639, which comprised of bank branches, banking units and ATMs.

The bank reported a 18.46 times surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,902.34 crore on a 27.7% rise in total income to Rs 4,835.97 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip advanced 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 273 on the BSE.

