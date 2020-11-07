Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for development and operations of Siarmal Open Cast project

-
-
Dilip Buildcon has emerged as L1 bidder in the tender floated by Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL) for Development and Operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in the state of Odisha.
The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1091 Million Metric Tons at a Peak Rated Capacity of 50 MTPA (Million Tons per annum).
