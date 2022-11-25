Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

-
-
Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.45, up 4.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% slide in NIFTY and a 6.44% slide in the Nifty IT index.
Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.45, up 4.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0% on the day, quoting at 18483.95. The Sensex is at 62245.09, down 0.04%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 24.32% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.45, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 12.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
