National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.6%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.35, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.11% spurt in the Nifty Media.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.35, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 18476.9. The Sensex is at 62203.78, down 0.11%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 5.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6440.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 76, up 0.6% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.11% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)