Divis Lab Q3 rises over 31% YoY in Q3 FY21

On a consolidated basis, Divi's Laboratories reported 31.1% jump in net profit to Rs 470.62 crore on a 21.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1701.44 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The company reported a forex gain of Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against a forex gain of Rs 17.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 642.08 crore, up by 31.8% from Rs 487.32 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expenses during the quarter increased by 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 144.78 crore.
"The company has been able to have normalized operations during the quarter, Divi's Lab said in a statement.
Divis Laboratories is a manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceuticals ingredients), intermediates and registered starting materials offering high quality products to over 95 countries.
