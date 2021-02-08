Pfizer Q3 PAT rises 1.6% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Shares of Pfizer rose 0.58% to Rs 4542.75 after the drug company's net profit rose 1.6% to Rs 141.24 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 139.06 crore recorded in Q3 FY20.The drug major's net sales grew by 10.3% to Rs 593.49 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 538.18 crore in Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 5 February 2021.
Profit before tax grew by 9.6% to Rs 180.26 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 164.50 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense fell 8.8% to Rs 37.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Meanwhile, the company at their meeting held today re-appointed S. Sridhar as the managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from 18 March 2021. The re-appointment of S. Sridhar will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products.
