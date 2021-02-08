Magma Fincorp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
SKF India Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2021.
Magma Fincorp Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 70.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
SKF India Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 2375.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18717 shares in the past one month.
Graphite India Ltd spiked 15.62% to Rs 411.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd spurt 15.46% to Rs 1063.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59523 shares in the past one month.
MSTC Ltd gained 13.01% to Rs 342.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
