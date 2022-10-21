Dixon Tech rises after Q2 PAT increases by 23% YoY

Dixon Technologies (India) added 2.50% to Rs 4403.50 after the company reported 23% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.1 crore on a 38% rise in income to Rs 3,866.8 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The Consumer Electronics Division recorded revenue of Rs 1,500.7 crore (up 1% YoY), revenue of Lighting Products Division was Rs 290.4 crore (down 27% YoY), Home Appliances Division revenue was Rs 362.9 crore (up 62% YoY) and that of Mobile & EMS Division was Rs 1,594.4 crore (up 2.7x YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA improved by 31% to Rs 145.7 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 111 crore in Q2 FY22. EBITDA margin was 3.8% in Q2 FY23 as against 4% in Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 100.2 crore, up by 25% from Rs 80.2 crore in Q2 FY22.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)