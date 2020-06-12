Dixon Tech rises after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.18% to Rs 5035.50 after consolidated net profit jumped 66.8% to Rs 27.58 crore on 0.2% decline in net sales to Rs 857.41 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 37.26 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 53% from Rs 24.41 crore in Q4 March 2019. Tax expenses stood at Rs 9.54 crore in Q4FY20, rising 48% from Rs 6.43 crore in Q4FY19.

Consolidated EBITDA jumped 42% to Rs 55.85 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA margin improved to 6.5% in Q4 March 2020 from 4.6% in Q4 March 2019.

Dixon Technologies is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)