Dixon Tech rises after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.18% to Rs 5035.50 after consolidated net profit jumped 66.8% to Rs 27.58 crore on 0.2% decline in net sales to Rs 857.41 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 37.26 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 53% from Rs 24.41 crore in Q4 March 2019. Tax expenses stood at Rs 9.54 crore in Q4FY20, rising 48% from Rs 6.43 crore in Q4FY19.
Consolidated EBITDA jumped 42% to Rs 55.85 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA margin improved to 6.5% in Q4 March 2020 from 4.6% in Q4 March 2019.
Dixon Technologies is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
