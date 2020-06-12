Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 0.29 points or 0.02% at 1270.11 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.35%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 4.94%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.93%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.85%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 775.4 or 2.31% at 32762.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 209.65 points or 2.12% at 9692.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 262.51 points or 2.22% at 11567.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 83.5 points or 2.02% at 4042.6.

On BSE,286 shares were trading in green, 1476 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

