Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 1.14%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 3457.4. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.13% to quote at 32055.39. The index is down 2.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd decreased 0.99% and TTK Prestige Ltd lost 0.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 70.78 % over last one year compared to the 79.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 9.63% over last one month compared to 2.12% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8106 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31996 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4588 on 18 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 676 on 03 Apr 2020.

