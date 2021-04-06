Panacea Biotec soars on cooperation with RDIF for Sputnik-V vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Strides' biopharma arm partners RDIF to supply COVID-19 vaccine
Panacea Biotec to produce 100 mn annual doses of Sputnik V in India
RDIF and Stelis Biopharma partner to supply 200 mn doses of Sputnik Vaccine
Gland Pharma spurts on deal to manufacture Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 Vaccinations Surpass 7.9 Crore In India
-
Panacea Biotec surged 18.94% to Rs 218.90 after the company announced cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik-V vaccine.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors.
Production of Sputnik-V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.
Sputnik-V, the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik-V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.
The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world. There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V. The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.
Dr. Rajesh Jain, managing director of Panacea Biotec, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with RDIF to produce Sputnik-V for global markets. Panacea Biotec brings decades of vaccine manufacturing and distribution know-how to scale-up Sputnik-V supplies. Panacea Biotec will produce Sputnik-V in its internationally accredited facilities complying to strict GMP standards and prequalified by WHO."
Panacea Biotec is an innovation-led biotechnology group that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.05 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 21.32 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 15.49% YoY to Rs 141.76 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU