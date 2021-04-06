Bajaj Finance advances after strong Q4 business update

Bajaj Finance rose 1.02% to Rs 5014.25 after the company's customer franchise as of 31 March 2021 stood at 48.6 million, up by 14.08% from 42.6 million as of 31 March 2020.

The company acquired 2.3 million new customers in Q4 FY21 compared with 1.9 million in Q4 FY20.

New loans booked during Q4 FY21 were 5.5 million as against 6 million in Q4 FY20.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately 1.53 lakh crore as of 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 1.47 lakh crore as of 31 March 2020, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.08%. AUM in Q4 FY21 grew by approximately Rs 9,500 crore.

Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 16,000 crore as of 31 March 2021. The company's liquidity position remains very strong.

The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.4% as of 31 March 2021.

The company's deposit book increased by 20.41% as it stood at approximately Rs 25,800 crore as of 31 March 2021 as compared to Rs 21,427 crore as of 31 March 2020. Deposit book in Q4 FY21 grew by over Rs 2,000 crore.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

The company reported a 29% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1145.98 crore on a 5.2% fall in total income to Rs 6658.47 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

