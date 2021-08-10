Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.68%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 3.9% over last one month compared to 2.98% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.14% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 2.68% today to trade at Rs 4401.05. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.96% to quote at 36806.9. The index is up 2.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd increased 1.95% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 65.85 % over last one year compared to the 42.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 3.9% over last one month compared to 2.98% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4858 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22272 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4731.5 on 16 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1505.8 on 07 Aug 2020.

