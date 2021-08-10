Coal India announces temporary closure of mines

Coal India announced temporary closure of three mines due to non-availability of forest and other statutory clearances.

North Eastern Coalfields mines are managed directly by Coal India. The PSU miner announced that the mines at Tikak, Tipong and Tirap were temporarily suspended from 3 June 2020 due to non- availability of forest and other statutory clearances.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 143.20 on BSE.

