Isgec bags a order for 175 KLPD multi-feed distillery

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for a 175 KLPD Multi-feed Distillery from Dwarikesh Sugar Industries for their site at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The Multi-feed Distillery of 175 KLPD capacity is based on Sugar Cane syrup, B-Heavy Molasses and Final Molasses to produce Absolute Alcohol (Ethanol) for blending with petrol (EBP). The project also includes a 40 TPH Slop Fired Incineration Boiler and 5 MW Power Plant with Extraction/Condensing type Turbine and Balance of Plant on turnkey basis.

This is a complete turnkey project with technologies like Fed-Batch Fermentation, Multi Pressure Distillation for Rectified Spirit, Dehydration based on MSDH (Molecular Sieve Dehydration), Multiple Effect Evaporation for Raw Spent Wash, Slop Fired Incineration Boiler with support fuels like Bagasse, Rice Husk, and Coal with Extraction and Condensing-type Turbine.

This Distillery is designed on the complete Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) concept. It is a repeat order from Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. after the successful execution of a Distillery project of 109 KLPD capacity for their Bundki Unit.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 August 2021. Shares of Isgec Heavy Engineering fell 2.24% to settle at Rs 769.10 yesterday.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

