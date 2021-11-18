DLF selected in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

-
DLF has once again been selected to be a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in this index and joins a distinguished league of 15 companies from India which have been recognized for their ESG initiatives and practices.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.
Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion in the list.
As of 12 November 2021, DLF performed in the top decile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with a 97% Percentile ranking. This is the 2nd consecutive year that DLF is included in the index.
