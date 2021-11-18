Macrotech Developers allots 3.41cr equity shares under QIP issue

Macrotech Developers has approved the allotment of 3,41,88,034 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,170 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1,160 per Equity Share) against the floor price of Rs. 1,184.70 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 4,815.06 million, comprising of 48,15,06,362 Equity Shares.

