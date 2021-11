AJR Infra & Tolling sells 33% stake held in subsidiary - Vizag Seaport

For consideration of Rs 26.40 cr

AJR Infra & Tolling has completed the sale of 2,87,73,117 equity shares of Rs.10/- each (33.00% of the total paid-up capital of VSPL) held by the Company in Vizag Seaport (VSPL) (subsidiary of the company) to Shripriya Ports at a consideration of Rs.26.40 crores.

Consequent to the aforesaid sale, the shareholding of the Company in VSPL has been reduced from 73.76% to 40.76% and VSPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)