Business Standard

Domestic Crude Oil Output Down 3.7% In April-December 2018

India's crude oil production in December 2018 dropped 4.3% to 2,862 Thousand Tonne (TMT), latest data released by Oil Ministry showed.

In the April-December 2018 period oil output eased by 3.7% to 25,938 TMT. Declining oil production has increased import dependence during the nine month period ended December to 83.4% as compared to 82.8% in the corresponding period of 2017.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 12:42 IST

