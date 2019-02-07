Domestic Crude Oil Output Down 3.7% In April-December 2018

-
India's crude oil production in December 2018 dropped 4.3% to 2,862 Thousand Tonne (TMT), latest data released by Oil Ministry showed.
In the April-December 2018 period oil output eased by 3.7% to 25,938 TMT. Declining oil production has increased import dependence during the nine month period ended December to 83.4% as compared to 82.8% in the corresponding period of 2017.
