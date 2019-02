The of India (RBI) cut its bechmark repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25%.

This was the first rate cut by the since August 2017. The has also changed its stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening" as stood below the central bank's 4% target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)