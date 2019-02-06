Domestic Cement Consumption Around 235 KG Per Capita Against Global Average of 520 KG Per Capita

-
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu noted in a speech yesterday that cement consumption in India is still around 235 kg per capita against global average of 520 kg per capita, which shows significant potential for the growth of industry. The Commerce Minister highlighted that Government's focus on Housing for all by 2022, Make in India, World Class Cement Concrete Highways, Creation of 100 Smart cities, Dedicated Freight Corridors, Clean India Mission, Ultra Mega Power Projects, Connectivity improvement including Water Transport will bring required boost in infrastructure and housing sectors. The Minister also urged the cement industry to think of recycling of material used in production of cement.
He made these comments while releasing the compendium on "The Cement Industry - India 2018". The compendium has been prepared by National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), in association with cement section of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It contains key information about technology development, challenges and opportunities for Indian cement industry along with an exhaustive directory of cement plants in India.The Indian cement industry is the second largest in the world with an installed capacity of 509 million tonnes per annum in 2018 and cement production of 298 million tonnes in 2018 with 143 integrated cement plants, 102 grinding units, 5 clinkerisation units and 62 mini cement plants in the country.
